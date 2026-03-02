Plane piloted by student crashes at Aurora Municipal Airport

Shaw Local file photo – A student pilot practicing landings came down too hard and crashed on Runway 9 about 12:15 p.m. Monday at the Aurora Municipal Airport near Sugar Grove, authorities said. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

A student pilot practicing landings came down too hard and crashed on Runway 9 about 12:15 p.m. Monday at the Aurora Municipal Airport near Sugar Grove, authorities said.

The student pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft at the time. An instructor was observing from the ground near the airport, 43W636 Illinois Route 30, according to a statement from Aurora Public Safety Media Manager Jim Levicki.

The hard landing caused minor damage to the aircraft. No injuries were reported, however.

One runway was temporarily affected, but the airport remained open and fully operational during the emergency response, according to the statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story which could be updated.