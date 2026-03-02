Fox River Grove man charged with indecent solicitation of 2 minors in Kane County using social media app

A man from Fox River Grove has been charged with 17 felonies alleging he used a social media app to solicit child sexual abuse material, including video and photos, from two minors, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney.

Dustin J. Dunn, 30, was charged with soliciting and possessing child sexual abuse videos and photos, indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the release.

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleged that between Sept. 17 and Jan. 28, on separate occasions, Dunn exposed himself to each minor on live video chat and solicited them to undress and perform sexual acts on camera, according to the release.

Mosser also alleged that Dunn sent messages to each minor indicating plans to meet up for the purpose of performing sexual acts with them, according to the release. Officials said he knew or should have know the minors were under 18.

While property records show Dunn lives in McHenry County, the incidents occurred in Kane County, according to the release. Dunn is being detained at the Kane County jail, authorities said. His next court date is March 6.

The most serious charges Dunn faces, according to authorities, are five counts of soliciting child sexual abuse material, which are Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.