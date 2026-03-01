Record-setting Vatev brothers bring home Hinsdale Central’s fourth straight IHSA state title

Hinsdale Central’s Matthew Vatev competes in the 100-yard breastroke championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

Matt Vatev has been a standout for the Hinsdale Central boys swimming team for four years.

Saturday afternoon at the state finals, fittingly, the senior brought it all home for his team at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Vatev won the penultimate event of the meet, the 100 breaststroke, with a great finishing kick in 53.47 seconds.

He then swam anchor for the Red Devils in the final race of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, and led his team to a win in that event in state-record time, 2:58.41.

It all added up to a state title for Hinsdale Central, the Red Devils’ fourth straight championship. They posted 251 team points, topping Marmion’s 214 points. The Cadets took the runner-up plaque for the second consecutive season.

It’s been an unprecedented run of prosperity for the Red Devils, and assistant coach Steve Miller indicated that success breeds success.

“The kids that come out,” Miller said, “they’re excited about the tradition that our school has always had. Being some of the best swimmers in the state, and competing against some of the best swimmers in the state, they hold themselves to the standard they want to be seen as.”

Vatev said winning four straight championships feels “pretty surreal.”

“I’ve been with such a great group of guys the last four years,” Vatev added. “Every year, even though we have seniors graduating out, we have new talent coming in. It’s amazing to see that and see that all the work we’ve put in has come to fruition.”

Matt’s brother Luke Vatev, a junior, posted wins in the 100 back in a state-record 46.17 and the 200 free (1:34.89). Both brothers were part of not only the 400 free relay win but also the 200 free relay in another state record, 1:20.23.

“To be able to be on the same team (as Luke) is truly amazing,” Matt Vatev said. “It’s a blessing, probably one of the best blessings I’ve ever had in my life. To have a training partner for life, throughout my club career and my high school career, has been great. He’s been the best brother anyone could ask for.”

Marmion’s Braden Nagel leaves the starting block in the 400-yard freestyle relay during the boys state swimming and diving finals at the FMC Natatorium on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Marmion was paced by junior Brayden Capen, who was fastest of all in the 200 individual medley (1:45.77) and the 500 free (4:26.33). The Cadets also took first in the 200 medley relay.

“Pretty good,” Cadets coach Glenn Brown said of the second straight second-place finish for his squad, “especially when you consider that it had been 25 years since Marmion had won any kind of trophy. Consecutive years is pretty special.”

Thomas McMillian of St. Charles North triumphed in the 100 fly in the time of 46.85. Other top swims came from Marmion senior Dan Ginaitis, second in the 200 IM and junior Owen Lippoldt from Oswego co-op, third in the 50 free.

Matthew Karasek of Lake Park, a senior and the only Lancers swimmer at the finals, acquitted himself very well with sixth-place finishes in the 100 free and the 100 back.

“The 100 free is a loaded event at this meet,” said Lake Park coach Bennett Witteveen, “and it always is. For him (Karasek) to be part of the mix was a lot of fun for him.”

Karasek said that it was “great to get out and race, it was a talented field (in the 100 free) and I was grateful just to be a part of it.”

Other swimmers who pitched in to the relay wins for champion Hinsdale Central were Teddy Chase and Brandon Suliga.

“You’re looking at them,” said Red Devils coach Bob Barber, referring to his athletes when asked about what it takes to sustain the Hinsdale Central record of excellence. “The names change, the faces change, but the commitment doesn’t.”

The coach added that it’s going to be difficult to replace graduating senior Matt Vatev, focusing on what he’s meant to the program over the years.

“He’s a special character,” Barber said. “He’s not only a leader in the water, he’s also a leader out of the water.”

