St. Charles invites mental health service agencies to apply for city grants

(file photo) The city of St. Charles is accepting funding request applications from local non-profits who provide services for mental disorders, developmental disabilities and substance abuse. (Eric Schelkopf)

The city of St. Charles in 2025 distributed $679,000 to nonprofits that offer services focusing on mental disorders, developmental disabilities and substance abuse, and applications are open for 2026 grants.

In all, 20 qualified nonprofit agencies received funding distributed by the city’s Community 708 Mental Health Board in 2025.

The board is again accepting applications from local nonprofits for 2026 funding distributions.

All applications for local nonprofits must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 9. Applications and guidelines can be found on the city’s website.

The board will consider requests for funding for fiscal year 2026-27 at its annual meeting on April 15 in the Council Chambers.

Since 1986, the city has levied a tax dedicated to the mental health needs of the city’s residents, according to a city release.

Historically, the tax has been about 4 cents for every $100 of equalized assessed value.

The board reviews funding requests from local mental health groups and then recommends amounts to distribute.