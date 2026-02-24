Health, housing, mobility challenges priorities for St. Charles senior citizens commission

(file photo) Mayor Clint Hull said reactivating the city's Senior Services Commission is a priority of his administration. Pictured, Hull speaks to 7th grade students at St Patrick Catholic School on Thursday, Dec 4, 2025. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Focusing on the needs of senior citizens, the city of St. Charles is reactivating a special commission to improve health, housing, transportation, social engagement and quality of life for elderly residents.

The city is currently accepting applications for residents who are interested in serving on the commission.

The Senior Services Commission will have nine members appointed by the mayor. Members will serve staggered, three-year unpaid terms. The commission will meet at least four times per year.

The city said its seeking “volunteers dedicated to supporting the community through public service.”

“Our community is strongest when every resident is valued and supported,” Mayor Clint Hull said in a news release. “The commission will play a key role in developing a clear, coordinated approach to senior services in St. Charles, while ensuring the voices and experiences of older adults help inform and guide the city’s work.”

The commission was previously deactivated in 2007. The City Council approved reactivating the commission on Dec. 15, 2025.

The commission will serve as an advisory body to city leadership, coordinating with local senior service providers.

The work will involve raising awareness for current senior services and advocate for new solutions for improving living standards and opportunities.

The commission will also conduct studies on senior issues and coordinate with city departments.

There are no age requirements to apply.

Applicants must submit an application form, letter of interest and a resume to the Mayor’s Office at 2 E. Main St., St. Charles or by emailing cityadmin@stcharlesil.gov.

You can learn more about the committee by visiting, stcharlesil.gov/.