Geneva Chamber celebrates Club Champion grand opening

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrating Club Champion's grand opening (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Club Champion.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, Club Champion staff members, Geneva Commons staff members, master club fitter Kasey Prentiss, area sales manager Joey Simon, and master club fitter Jason Chobar celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting Feb. 19.

Club Champion, 1522 Commons Drive, Geneva, provides customers tour-level custom club fittings through state-of-the-art club fitting technology and master fitters and builders.

For information, clubchampion.com/locations/geneva.