New spot in Geneva opens to offer pediatric therapy, lactation support

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrating Impact Pediatric Therapy and Lactation Support's grand opening (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

A new business that offers pediatric therapy for communication skills and other services, including lactation health, has opened in Geneva.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Impact Pediatric Therapy and Lactation Support.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, Impact Pediatric Therapy and Lactation Support staff members, chamber operations assistant Jake Guernon, and owner Jessica Groenendyk celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting Feb. 13, according to a news release.

Impact Pediatric Therapy and Lactation Support, 1795 W. State St., Suite C, Geneva, teaches children communication skills and provides services including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and lactation support.

For information, visit impactpediatrictherapy.org.