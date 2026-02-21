Kane County Audubon Society events set for March

Kane County Audubon Society will host a number of events inviting the public to enjoy nature this spring. Here’s what’s happening in March:

Bird Walk: 7:30 a.m. March 7 at Dick Young Forest Preserve, Nelson Lake Road, Batavia. Participants can walk around the forest preserve to observe nature and birds. Attendees can park by the forest preserve’s silo. For information, call 630-802-1153.

Kane County Audubon monthly meeting: 7 p.m. March 11 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. Attendees can learn about plants. The program will be led by botanist Christopher Benda. For information, call 630-776-0924.

Bird Walk: 7:30 a.m. March 14 at Les Arends Forest Preserve, 2S731 Illinois State Route 31, Batavia. Participants can walk along the Fox River and look for early spring migrant birds. For information, call 630-631-2626.

A Day with the Birds Exhibit: March 14 through May 17 in the Creek Bend Nature Center at the LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St, St. Charles. The exhibit explores the Audubon Christmas bird count and community science. Attendees can learn about local winter birds through bird specimens, artifacts, artwork, and murals.

Bird Walk: 7:30 a.m. March 21 at the Jon Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 Illinois State Route 31, South Elgin. Participants can walk along the Fox River and search for waterfowl and birds. For information, call 630-464-7490.

Bird Walk: 7:30 a.m. March 28 at the Burnidge Forest Preserve, 38W235 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Attendees can walk through the forest preserve's woods and prairie. For information, call 630-822-5452.

Kane County Audubon is the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, September through May.

For information, visit illinoisaudubon.org or kanecountyaudubon.com or call 217-544-2473 or 630-776-0924.