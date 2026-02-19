Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Batavia’s Kai Enos, sophomore, boys wrestling

Name: Kai Enos

School: Batavia, sophomore

Sport: Boys Wrestling

What he did: Enos won the 120-pound title at the Class 2A Geneseo boys wrestling sectional and qualified for the state meet for the second time in two years.

Enos was named the Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed last weekend?

Enos: I think I wrestled well, definitely did better than I did at regionals. I’m getting better every day in the room and I felt good, but I don’t think I felt the best and where I need to be at for state. I just think there’s some improvements I can fix up in the room this week.

How did it feel to qualify for state for the second time in two years?

Enos: It’s a great feeling, but I just wish my teammates were there with me wrestling. But honestly, all I can do now is just prove myself to my teammates and prove all the hard work that I’ve done was worth it.

You lost to your opponent in the sectional finals at regionals. What was your mindset heading into that match?

Enos: I just went into that match forgetting all about the previous match. I knew I didn’t wrestle at 100% last time, but I knew I was the better wrestler. So I went in with no fear, knowing that my opponent was scared of me. I always enter a match knowing that I’m better than my opponent.

You were down 1-0 heading into the final period. What were you thinking to turn it around and get the win?

Enos: He was a very defensive wrestler. He was looking for me to make a mistake and I was trying to open my attacks. There were some opportunities where I could have taken a shot for a takedown but I didn’t, but I knew I had to get something in the final period. I got the reversal like 30 seconds in and knew I could ride him out. He had a few scrambles, but at the end of the match he messed up and I got him on his back, I got him in a near-fall and put the match away.

You barely missed out on All-State honors as a freshman. What’s your expectation for the state meet?

Enos: My expectation this entire year has been nothing but getting to the top of the podium. I just think that this is the best chance that I’ll have of winning it, and that’s all I want to do.

What’s it been like wrestling up a weight class after being at 113 last year?

Enos: I’d say the wrestling isn’t too different, but the kids are definitely a lot stronger. Last year I felt like I overpowered a lot of my opponents at 113, but the kids at 120 are a bit stronger and a lot faster. But it doesn’t change my style, I just keep doing what I do.

Your sister is also a wrestler at Batavia. Is it a family thing?

Enos: I was the first one to pick up wrestling in my family. My brother picked it up shortly after, and then my sister was always around and also wanted to try the sport. My dad didn’t really want her to do it at first but then he agreed. And now we all love the sport.

Any superstitions?

Enos: I just like to empty my mind and not think about anything. I just focus in 100% on what I’m doing. The sport is all mental, so I just try to mentally prepare for each match.

Favorite pre-match meal?

Enos: My favorite thing is having a bagel, egg and cheese sandwich after weigh-ins. It’s got the protein, it’s got the carbs and it’s just the best.