Geneva alderpersons to host info sessions, tours for public safety referendum

Deputy Police Chief Matt Dean points out the current storage/charging location of the body cameras in the Squad Room during a tour on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. A $59.4 million public safety referendum will be on the March 17, 2026 primary ballot to fund a new modern and more efficient police station. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Geneva’s 4th Ward Alderpersons Martha Paschke and Amy Mayer are hosting a community meeting Saturday which will include information about the $59.4 million public safety referendum on the March 17 ballot.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at the police department, 20 Police Plaza, about the public safety referendum.

Geneva’s 2nd Ward Alderpersons Rich Marks and Brad Kosirog are hosting an open house and community meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Eagle Brook Country Club, 2288 Fargo, Geneva.

A Public Safety Referendum presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

First Ward Alderpersons Anaïs Bowring and William Malecki are hosting police department tours at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21.

“We’ll be there and be happy to answer any questions that anyone has,” Bowring said.

The city is seeking the $59.4 million referendum on the March 17 ballot to build a new police facility on city-owned property adjacent to the Public Works Facility on South Street.

The current building was a car dealership in 1915, later serving as city hall, a library, fire department and public works. A middle section was added in 1953 and in the 1980s when the police department was moved to the first floor, officials said.

The referendum question for public safety is not only for a new police station, but any unspent funds would be put toward updating the city’s fire stations.

Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli shows off the current Squad Room during a tour on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. A $59.4 million public safety referendum will be on the March 17, 2026 primary ballot. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

The City’s Strategic Plan Advisory Committee will also host open houses from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 18 and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

Participants are asked to register in advance so they know how many people to plan for.

Residents will be able to speak with City staff at informational stations about the current Geneva Police Station and the proposed future facility. Representatives from the Geneva Police Department, along with subject matter experts in architecture, finance, and project management, will also be available to answer questions.

In addition to in-person public tours of the current police facility, a virtual tour video has been posted to the city’s YouTube channel.