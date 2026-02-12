Roadwork set to begin at Randall and Higgins roads, last rest of year

Construction crews will be in the intersection of Randall Road and Higgins Road in Kane County for the rest of the year. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

Temporary lane closures are expected to create traffic backups around the intersection of Randall Road and Illinois Route 72-Higgins Road in northern Kane County.

Construction is anticipated to begin the week of Feb. 16. During the roadwork, the roadway will remain open with temporary daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Flaggers will be present in the area, which is near Elgin, West Dundee, Sleepy Hollow and Gilberts, to safely direct traffic through the work zone, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation.

Project completion is currently targeted for the end of 2026.

The project involves adding a third through lane both northbound and southbound on Randall Road. The project is designed to increase capacity and safety for the high-trafficked area.

“The need for this improvement is driven by increasing traffic queues which have reached unacceptable levels of service during peak periods,” the Division of Transportation said.

The project also involves a new 10-foot-wide, multi-use pedestrian path on the west side of Randall Road; storm sewer installation; traffic signal modifications; intersection lighting; roadway resurfacing; and landscape restoration.

The pedestrian pathways will connect to a nearby recreation center. A pedestrian connection is also being installed in the northeast of the project, connecting with crosswalks heading north and west in the intersection.