5 detained after alleged armed robbery of student walking home from school in Aurora, police pursuits

FILE - The Aurora Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Feb. 5, 2026.

Five people in Aurora were taken into custody following an armed robbery resulting in a vehicle chase, crash and a foot race, according to local police.

The Aurora Police Department responded about 3:25 p.m. Feb. 5 to the area of Howell Place and Fourth Avenue following a reported armed robbery.

The Aurora Police Department released photos of two of the individuals apprehended following on armed robbery on Feb. 5, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Police Department)

Police said in a news release they received reports of a juvenile victim walking home from school being “approached by two masked offenders who displayed a firearm before forcibly taking the victim’s property,” according to a police news release.

Within minutes of the original call, police said they located the fleeing suspects’ vehicle through the use of license plate reader technology.

When the driver of the vehicle failed to stop when encountered by officers, a chase ensued, ending when the suspect vehicle crashed near East Galena Boulevard and North State Street, according to the release.

The police did not report any injuries during the vehicle chase.

Authorities said two suspects fled the crash scene on foot but were apprehended by officers following a “brief foot chase.”

Five individuals were detained by officers and a firearm related to the incident was recovered, according to the release.

Police say one of the apprehended individuals was known to have prior documented gang affiliation.

Antoine Jackson, 19, of Oswego, is charged with several felonies, including for armed robbery, theft, mob action, and aggravated battery, according to authorities.

A 16-year-old Aurora juvenile is charged with several felonies, including for armed robbery, theft, mob action, resisting a police officer, aggravated battery, theft, and unlawful use and possession of a weapon.

Rufo Alacron, 18, of Aurora, is charged with multiple felonies for allegedly resisting and fleeing an officer, police said.

Authorities said two additional juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were taken into custody but were not immediately charged.

All charges were authorized by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending.

Police Chief Matt Thomas said the incident highlights the high-degree of coordination within the department, enabling “officers to quickly locate the suspects, prevent further harm, and hold those responsible accountable.”

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at 630-256-5500.