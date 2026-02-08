116-year-old building, former site of Eastside Bakery in St. Charles, receives historic landmark status

John Gartner opened the Eastside Bakery in St. Charles in 1911. For 40 years the bakery fed residents on the east side of town. The bakery's building has been given Historic Landmark status by the city. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

For nearly 40 years, John Gartner’s Eastside Bakery fed the workers of St. Charles through two world wars and the Great Depression.

More than 116 years after the construction of the building, adorned with New Orleans-style facade, the surviving structure at 115 Cedar Ave. has received historic landmark status by the city.

One year after the building was erected, Gartner opened up his bakery to provide for residents on the east side of town. Gartner’s brother, Joe, owned a bakery on the west side of town.

With its new status, approval from the Historic Preservation Commission is required before any construction on the building can take place. This protects the historic building from damages resulting from alterations, repairs, demolition, relocation, or exterior architectural changes.

Over the century, the building has retained is original brick exterior walls, brick chimney and cement foundation. The city said key to providing the building its new historic landmark status is the history that contributed so much business, tradition and culture to the community for decades.

The building was constructed in 1910 by Chas A. Stewart, owner of the C.A. Stewart company, specializing in selling music, furniture and carriages, according to city documents.