St. Charles Fire Department receives ‘Patriot Award’ for support of military

St. Charles Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe announces the department's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve “Patriot Award” from the Office of the Secretary of Defense during the Jan. 20, 2026 City Council meeting. (Photo provided by St. Charles Fire Department)

The St. Charles Fire Department recently was awarded for its efforts to support U.S. military members.

The department received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve “Patriot Award” from the U.S. Secretary of Defense Office.

Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe was nominated by crew member Andrew Perry, who is also a Green Beret in the National Guard. While nominating Mauthe, Perry commended the chief, fellow firefighters and city staff for supporting him throughout his military service.

Mauthe accepted the award on Dec. 16 by the Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve committee. During a Jan. 20 City Council meeting, Mauthe thanked the city and praised the fire department.

“This one means a lot to me because it’s not just an award, it’s a reflection of our city,” Mauthe said during the meeting. “Within our department, we have a number of veterans as well as two members who are still serving our community.”

Mauthe said high levels of coordination and support are necessary to ensure members of his department are supported through their frequent military trainings, schools and deployments, which often take months.

“Their level of commitment and service demands flexibility, understanding and genuine support from the fire department and this city,” Mauthe said. “When we say we support our citizen soldiers, we truly mean it.”