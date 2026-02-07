Geneva Chamber celebrates Fox Valley Dental Spa opening

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrating the grand opening of Fox Valley Dental Spa. (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Fox Valley Dental Spa.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, Fox Valley Dental Spa staff members, chamber sponsorship and membership director Robyn Chione, and chamber board Chairman Michael Olesen celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting Feb. 2.

Fox Valley Dental Spa at 502 E. State St. in Geneva, uses spa-inspired amenities and design elements to provide patients elevated dental care in a welcoming and calm setting.

For information, visit foxvalleydentalspa.com.