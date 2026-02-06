Batavia police seek information, video on early-morning hit-and-run

After a hit-and-run traffic crash in Batavia, the police are asking the public for help locating a suspect.

The accident occurred around 6:01 am on Friday, Feb. 6 northbound on Kirk Road, just north of Pine Street, according to the Batavia Police Department.

The police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a Silver Chevrolet Tahoe, which was last seen leaving the scene northbound in Kane County.

The police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with possible dash-camera footage from the area to contact authorities at (630) 454-2500. The crash report is #26-1978.