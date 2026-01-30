St. Charles St. Patrick’s Day Parade accepting entries

The nonprofit Lazarus House participates in the 2025 St. Charles St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance )

The St. Charles Business Alliance is accepting entry forms for the 2026 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. March 14 in downtown St. Charles.

The event is open to community groups, local businesses and nonprofit organizations. The parade will accept up to 80 entries. The entry form is available online at stcstpatricksparade.com.

Applicants must submit a completed entry form, a signed copy of the parade rules and safety guidelines, and an insurance certificate naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and the city of St. Charles and additional insureds. Parade entries with more than 20 walkers must contact the St. Charles Business Alliance for special permission and guidelines. To receive permission and guidelines, call 630-443-3967 or email info@stcalliance.org.

Entry fees are $50 for nonprofit entries, $300 for businesses and $325 for political entries. Checks can be made payable to the St. Charles Business Alliance. The entry forms are due Feb. 13.

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s mission is to drive economic growth to make St. Charles a tourism, people and business destination.

For information, visit stcalliance.org, call 630-443-3967, or visit stcstpatricksparade.com.