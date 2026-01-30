Geneva residents invited to open houses on $59M public safety ballot request

Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli talks about the limited garage storage for police vehicles and other equipment during a tour. The Geneva Strategic Plan Advisory Committee will host four open houses in February about the referendum. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Geneva residents interested in learning more about the city’s $59.4 million public safety referendum on the March 17 ballot are invited to attend a series of open houses scheduled in February.

The Geneva Strategic Plan Advisory Committee will host the open houses from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4; 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18; and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

Residents will be able to speak with city staff at informational stations about the current Geneva police station and the proposed future facility, according to a news release.

Representatives from the Geneva Police Department, along with experts in architecture, finance and project management, will be available to answer questions.

Voters will consider funding for the replacement of Geneva’s aging police facility after the City Council approved the public safety referendum. If approved, the city would build a new police station on city-owned property on South Street adjacent to the Public Works Facility.

Residents are encouraged to RSVP online at docs.google.com so the city can plan the open house space accordingly. The RSVP form may also be used to submit questions in advance of the open house sessions.

In addition to the open houses, the city is offering public tours of the current police station at 20 Police Plaza. Registration is required online at geneva.il.us.

A virtual tour is also available on the city’s YouTube channel at youtube.com. The city’s website, geneva.il.us, also serves as the central hub for referendum information, according to the release.

Residents can learn about the need for a new police station, view preliminary architectural renderings, use an estimated referendum tax impact calculator, review the facilities master plan, read FAQs and access additional information.