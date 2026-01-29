Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Batavia senior Ali Thomas, girls basketball

Name: Ali Thomas

School: Batavia, senior

Sport: Girls basketball

What she did: Across two DuKane Conference games, Thomas led the Bulldogs with 20 points in a win over Glenbard North and 14 points in a victory over previously undefeated Lake Park.

Thomas was selected as the Athlete of the Week via an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed on the court last week?

Thomas: I think I performed well. My teammates have been doing a great job getting me the ball in the post, so I was able to then do my part when it came to scoring and getting put backs off on rebounds.

You started off the second half of conference play with a win over Glenbard North. How important was it to have a good performance in that game?

Thomas: I feel like this has been a season that’s had its ups and downs, but I feel like the one thing that keeps us up is our energy, so we knew we had to start off our first conference game back with the most energy that we could. So I felt like I really had to set the tone out there, and I think everyone else just followed it.

You handed Lake Park its first conference loss of the season. What was the feeling of getting that win too?

Thomas: Our first game against them was not the best, we had a pretty big loss. But we knew as a team this time that we had nothing to lose as the season is coming to a close. So we wanted to come back with the most energy that we could because with the playoffs coming up, they could be someone that we could see there. So we gave everything that we had to see what would happen, and I think that that energy was a big part of the reason that we won that game. It was definitely one of our more complete games of the season.

You’ve won three straight conference games and are back over .500 in DuKane play. What’s the mindset heading into the second half?

Thomas: We’re really just trying to get our confidence up. As we get to the playoffs, these are the really important games because we can be put up against any one of these teams. So right now at practice we’re all just trying to keep each other up. We’re trying to have the best energy because we just want to keep that streak of a regional title alive. I feel like that’s our goal in the end, and we’ll do anything we can to reach that goal.

You’re the only returning starter from last season. What’s the change in role been like for you as the main scorer now?

Thomas: Coming back as the only returner, it was really interesting. Most of the girls that started last year were players who played at a high-intensity at the varsity level for years. So as a new group we were learning to play together and win and all that stuff. And I’m so lucky to have all the girls on my team, we have three freshmen playing up. Our team is really built off of girls from all grade levels. So I really just am trying to stay confident. I want to be a good leader for them, because I was so lucky to have some of the best leaders my sophomore and junior years. So I really only hope that I can pass on a little bit of even what I was able to learn from those girls my sophomore year to my teammates that I have now, because they’re really the reason why I love this sport, and I just want to be able to play with them as long as I can.

Any superstitions?

Thomas: Most games I have to wear a high ponytail. If I don’t wear it, I’d probably think about it the entire game.

Favorite pre-game drink?

Thomas: I always have a blue raspberry Bubbl’r before every game. It’s not a full energy drink, but it definitely gives me a kick.