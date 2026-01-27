Reese Lackey striving for fourth state meet appearance for Geneva team with high postseason hopes

Geneva senior and all-state gymnast Reese Lackey shares enthusiasm and a bit of herself whenever she performs on floor exercise.

“I’ve always really loved floor. I think it’s a lot of personality. Having a floor routine, it’s very, very personal to you,” Lackey said.

“It’s a rush. Tumbling is fun for me but just being out there, you forget about a lot of other things. You’ve nervous up until you hit that floor and that music starts.”

Four-year program members Bella DiGiovanni, Annie Fellinger, Lackey and captain Gabrielle Otero-Fisher shared the spotlight for their final home meet on Senior Night Jan. 21 against St. Charles co-op.

Soon, Lackey hopes to share the spotlight with several teammates as she strives for her fourth state meet appearance.

The past two seasons, Lackey has finished fourth on floor and achieved top-five all-state honors. As an individual qualifier, Lackey was joined at state last season by junior Julia Swierczewski and graduated Brooke Lussnig in 2024.

As a freshman, Lackey was part of the Vikings’ third-place team that earned the program’s second state trophy.

“It was a lot of fun having the team there (in 2023), so I’m hoping for the best for everybody,” Lackey said. “It would be great to place in the top three at state on floor. That is my goal this year.”

Swierczewski’s state meet also was memorable, besides her then personal-best 9.3 tuck Tsukahara vault for her one event that tied for 27th.

Swierczewski said sharing her state experience with Lackey was a “full-circle moment” since their days together at the St. Charles Gymnastics Club roughly 10 years ago.

“[State] was definitely different than anything I’ve experienced. You think of state as a very stressful thing but it was also just so much fun,” Swierczewski said.

“Honestly, I’ve looked up to Reese for as long as I can remember. It was so nice because we got to hang out a bunch and share the bus ride and a hotel room and we watched college gymnastics.”

With Lackey finishing fourth at state on floor twice, she has joined 2017 graduate Claire Rose Ginsberg as the only multiple all-staters in Vikings’ history.

Lackey scored 9.45 in finals last season behind two seniors. In 2024, her 9.4 was fourth behind three different gymnasts who have graduated.

“I will say, as in any routine, you have a bunch of adrenaline, a lot to contain. However, it’s just amplified at state because you’re nervous,” Lackey said.

“I think my tumbling’s higher. My leaps are higher, too. Everything’s a little bit more at state because you want it to be more.”

Geneva scored 135.90 on Wednesday after a season-high 137.40 at the Neuqua Valley Invite Jan. 17. The team hopes to at least reach the six-team Lake Park Sectional as the No. 4 seed.

“We are working hard as a team to do well in the postseason,” Geneva coach Kim Hostman said. “Our senior captain Gabrielle and the rest of the girls, including Julia and Reese, are working to refine routines, knowing that small details can make a big difference when it matters most.”

After her season debut Dec. 13, Lackey won floor at the New Trier Invite Dec. 20 with a 9.325.

On Senior Night, she won three events, including a season-high 9.5 on floor. She also made her all-around season debut by adding vault and took first with a 36.60.

Lackey’s floor routine still may have some surprises, especially if she can reach the 10-gymnast state finals again.

“I’m very, very grateful for getting as far as I’ve gotten because as much as it’s hard work, it’s also a little bit of luck. Everyone’s working hard (at state),” Lackey said.

“This season, compared to end of season last year, it’s the same (routine), but I think this end of season it will not be the same. It’ll be better – hopefully. Maybe a different pass here and there, bigger, better.”

Swierczewski usually competes on vault, balance beam and floor. Her personal-best 9.4 vault finished third at the Neuqua Valley Invite.

Last year, she automatically qualified for state with a fifth-place 9.1 at the Glenbard West Sectional. Swierczewski also rose to the occasion at state, improving from the No. 38 state-qualifying vault score.

“I was just so happy to be there last season. Definitely, I have been putting some pressure on myself, but honestly, it’s made me work harder,” Swierczewski said. “I would love to get as far as we can together. Obviously, I would love to go to state again if I can.”