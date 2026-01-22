Extreme cold: Some schools, Kane County courts to close Friday amid arctic temperatures

Dangerous cold will hit northern Illinois late Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, all Kane County court proceedings for Friday, Jan. 23 will be on Zoom and all courthouses and the circuit clerk’s offices will be closed, officials announced in a news release.

St. Charles School District 303, Geneva School District 304 and Kaneland School District 302 also announced it will move to an e-learning day Friday. Batavia School District 101 also announced its buildings will close.

Most extra-curricular activities are also canceled at schools.

The National Weather Service predicts wind chills Friday of minus 25 to minus 35 degrees in the Chicago region.

The Third Street courthouse in Geneva, the Kane County Judicial Center and the Juvenile Justice Center, both in St. Charles, and the branch courts in St. Charles, Elgin and Aurora will be physically closed to the public.

The Kane County Circuit Clerk’s Office will also be closed, as well as all its satellite offices, the release stated.

The Kane County Law Library and Self-Help Center will be accessible through their websites and telephone assistance on how to appear in court remotely.

The closures are for the safety of all court attendees and staff, officials said. Court staff will work from home where possible, according to a general order from Chief Judge Robert Villa.

Villa consulted with the sheriff, state’s attorney, public defender’s office, circuit court clerk and private attorneys to decide on physical closure of the courts and offices, according to his general order.

All proceedings will be held remotely on Zoom at kanecourt.org.