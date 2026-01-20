Main Street businesses lose power after vehicle slams into transformer in St. Charles

FILE - Some Main Street businesses in St. Charles have lost power after a car struck a transformer. (Andrew Adams)

With winter temperatures far below freezing, some businesses along Main Street in St. Charles are experiencing a power outage after a vehicle slammed into a city transformer.

The damage to the transformer caused by the impact of the vehicle resulted in electrical outages among the businesses near 3555 E. Main Street.

City crews were braving the cold and were to replace the transformer and restore power, according to the city.

If you are experiencing a power outage, the city recommends reporting the outage by calling 866-444-0016.