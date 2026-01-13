Geneva blacksmith shop dodges wrecking ball again; Council reluctant to overturn history commission

David Patzelt speaks on Monday on behalf of the Shodeen Group at Geneva City Council special meeting regarding the historic blacksmith shop in Geneva. Shodeen owns and wants to tear down the circa-1840s building. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

The Geneva City Council’s vote Monday of 6-4 was not enough to overturn the Historic Preservation Commission’s denial of a developer’s request to demolish an historic circa-1840 blacksmith shop.

Seven votes were required to overturn.

Council members debated for 90 minutes at a special meeting, as developer Shodeen appealed the preservation commission’s decision last month.

The commission voted unanimously to deny the developer’s third request for demolition of the former blacksmith shop, a limestone remnant at 4 E. State St.

This time, Shodeen applied for demolition based on a provision in the city’s historic preservation code stating the “retention of a building, structure, object, improvement, or site is not in the best interest of the majority of the community.”

Second Ward Alderperson Bradley Kosirog said he had deep respect for the Historic Preservation Commission.

“But, based on the record before us, I find the structure no longer retains the level of integrity contemplated by the code,” Kosirog said.

Locals attend Geneva City Council special meeting regarding the Blacksmith Shop on Monday, Jan. 12,2026 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

“What remains is a partial remnant that has been significantly altered over time. It is no longer functionally or physically connected to that which gave it historic significance,” Kosirog said. “I find the retention of the subject structure is not in the best interest of the majority of the community.”

Others were reluctant to overturn the commission’s decision.

“I think it takes a lot to overturn a ruling by the HPC or the PZC [Planning and Zoning Commission], for that matter,” First Ward Alderperson Anaïs Bowring said. “That’s something I take pretty seriously. ... I do not see that the petitioner in this case has presented clear and compelling evidence that the community interest is served through demolition.”

Geneva City Council debates the request at special meeting regarding the Blacksmith Shop on Monday, Jan. 12,2026 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

First Ward Alderperson William Malecki said he was also concerned with overruling the commission as a matter of convenience, since the city and developer have been at odds over the former blacksmith shop for eight years, including in court.

“We, as a city, do value historical preservation. It’s ... a highlight of our town,” Malecki said. “At this point, voting in favor of a property owner and overruling the HPC, it puts us in a really tough spot that I’m not willing to take.”

Fifth Ward Alderperson Mark Reinecke advocated for a collaborative middle ground between the developer and the city to achieve a way to preserve the structure.

“There’s an opportunity here for both, development and preservation,” Reinecke said. “With that in mind, I would not support demolition. But I would support ... collaborative efforts to reach a space where something – not just economically viable – but beautiful and of value to the community ... that the community will look at 100 years from now and will be very pleased with what’s been placed on that site. That’s the goal that we should have.”

The condition of the circa-1840 former blacksmith shop at 4 E. State St., Geneva, is shown in developer Shodeen's third application to raze the structure. (Photo provided by Shodeen)

Ultimately, the six who voted to overturn the preservation commission were Kosirog, 2nd Ward Alderperson Richard Marks, 3rd Ward Alderpersons Dean Kilburg and Larry Furnish, 4th Ward Alderperson Amy Mayer and Fifth Ward Alderperson Jeff Palmquist.

The four who voted against were Bowring, Reinecki, Malecki and 4th Ward Alderperson Martha Paschke.

David Patzelt, president of the Shodeen Group, declined comment via text.

After the meeting, Kosirog sent a text that the close vote “signals increasing support for moving the site toward redevelopment and reinvestment.”

“Many council members emphasized the importance of activating this long dormant property,” Kosirog’s text stated. “I’m hopeful the conversation with the developer continues and ultimately we find a solution that will move this site forward.”