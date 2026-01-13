Batavia man charged after police find child sex abuse files on Kik messenger app

A Batavia man was charged with several felonies after authorities alleged they found files depicting child sexual abuse on his Kik messenger app.

Enrique L. Gonzalez, 27, was charged on Jan. 9 with 18 felony counts related to dissemination and possession of materials depicting child sexual abuse, and two counts of possessing images with the abusive materials on them, according to a release by the Batavia Police Department.

The Batavia Police Department was first notified by the Chicago Police Department on Nov. 28, 2025, about a potential offender living in the area. Police tracked the actions through a cybertip that connected an account on the messenger app Kik with the abusive materials.

Police investigators alleged the Kik account belonged to Gonzalez.

Authorities searched his home, phone and vehicle.

“Further evidence of Gonzalez’s crimes were found as a result of these search warrants,” the Batavia police said in the release.

Gonzalez next court date at the Kane County Judicial Center is Jan. 21.