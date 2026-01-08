Mental health first aid training offered by Kane County Health Dept.

The Kane County Health Department will partner with the Family Service Association of Greater Elgin to offer Kane County residents, businesses, and organizations Mental Health First Aid training.

The training will teach participants how to identify and respond to signs of mental illness or substance use disorders.

Participants can learn about mental health and addiction concerns, risk factors and warning signs, where to turn for help, and strategies to help people in crisis and non-crisis situations.

Family Service Association of Greater Elgin received a $75,000 federally funded Kane County grant to provide training to 15 people. The health department’s goal is to train 2,000 Kane County residents.

“We are excited to partner with the Family Service Association to offer this training to residents of Kane County,” health department executive director Michael Isaacson said in a news release. “Mental Health First Aid is an important skill for teachers, parents, first responders, and anyone with a strong interest in community well-being. Having more residents trained to recognize and help those who are experiencing substance use or mental health crises is a valuable way to reduce stigma around mental health in our community.”

The Mental Health First Aid training is designed for various community members including:

Teachers, school staff, coaches, and youth-serving organizations

Healthcare workers, public health professionals, and community health workers

First responders, EMS, fire, 911 dispatch, and law enforcement

Faith leaders and ministry volunteers

Library, parks, and municipal staff

College faculty, student support teams, and campus safety

Human resources, corporate staff, retail and customer-service teams

Nonprofit workers, social service case managers, crisis line volunteers

Senior service providers, shelter workers, and housing programs

Veteran service organizations, re-entry programs, and advocacy groups

Mental Health First Aid has been taught to more than 4.5 million people, according to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. Mental Health First Aid studies in the United States show trained residents have increased mental health literacy and confidence helping distressed individuals.

“FSA is committed to providing accessible, holistic behavioral health services that strengthen children, families, and communities,” Family Service Association of Greater Elgin CEO Janeth Barba said in a news release. “By equipping more people with the skills to recognize and respond to mental health challenges, we help connect individuals to professional support earlier when it’s needed. This training is one more way we’re building supportive, informed, and compassionate communities.”

For information, call 847-695-3680 or email AKellenberger@fsaelgin.org.