Kaneland School District’s Spread the Love Food Drive begins Jan. 12

FILE - Kaneland School District 302 will partner with the Kaneland Education Association and Support Professionals’ Education Association of Kaneland to hold a Spread the Love Food Drive. (Mark Busch)

Kaneland School District 302 will partner with the Kaneland Education Association and Support Professionals’ Education Association of Kaneland to hold a Spread the Love Food Drive to support community families experiencing food insecurity.

The food collection will be held from Jan. 12 through Feb. 4.

The district’s schools and grade levels will collect items from the drive’s donation list. The donations can be dropped off at any Kaneland school. District staff and volunteers will sort, organize and package the donations for distribution.

The distributed is set for Feb. 12 and 13 at Kaneland Harter Middle School, 1601 Esker Drive in Sugar Grove. Monetary donations also will be accepted to buy needy families food and essential household items. To donate, visit app.dvforms.net/api.

For information, email fooddrive@kaneland.org.