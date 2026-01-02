Holiday joy for 96 Marklund residents

Marklund Hyde Center resident Chris Hicke is thrilled with his new Sponge Bob-themed gifts. His family assisted with opening his presents during Marklund’s annual Christmas Eve gift opening event. (Photo provided by Marklund)

More than 300 volunteers assisted 96 residents at the Marklund Hyde Center campus near Geneva for the annual Christmas Eve gift opening, the agency announced in a news release.

A nonprofit, Marklund’s Hyde Center serves adults with profound developmental disabilities, so in many cases, several people assisted one resident – making the day more special for them, the release stated.

Santa Claus, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” as well as therapy dogs, visited with residents and volunteers during the gift opening.

For more than 20 years, Marklund has hosted a giving tree gift drive, which culminates in the present-opening event, the release stated.

Volunteers assist Marklund resident Michael K. with opening one of his Christmas presents during the facility's annual gift opening event. (Photo provided by Marklund)

Volunteers from local communities sign up to assist a resident with opening the donated gifts, along with some parents and guardians. The agency is trying to get back to how things were pre-COVID-19, when it was all volunteers.

Part of the volunteer department’s goal is to bring the community in to be with the residents – which is just as important as it is to bring the residents into the community on outings, Marklund officials said.

When volunteers come in and assist the gifts, they are getting to know the residents and Marklund. When residents meet new people and make new friends, they can see how much others care for them.

Marklund volunteer Devon Brueske shows resident Jesus G. one of his holiday gifts donated through the organization’s giving tree gift drive. (Photo provided by Marklund)

More than 150 volunteers assisted 84 residents at the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin. The Wasmond Center is a skilled nursing and intermediate care facility for children and adults with profound developmental disabilities.

More information about Marklund facilities is available online at marklund.org.