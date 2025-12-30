St. Charles North bested in overtime by Maine South in Komaromy Classic semifinals

Maine South’s Hayden Fahy and St. Charles North’s Sydney Johnson battle for possession of the ball in a semifinal game of the Dundee-Crown holiday tournament in Carpentersville on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

It took an extra session Monday night to decide who was going to advance to the championship game of the 42nd Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament at Dundee-Crown.

And it was Maine South (12-2) that got the job done against St. Charles North as the Hawks pulled away for a 59-49 victory to advance to the title game against Naperville Central at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Charles North (11-2) forced overtime when Riley Barber banked home a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation play.

St. Charles North's Bronwyn How gets a rebound against Maine South's Addie Kopf in a semifinal game of the Dundee-Crown holiday tournament in Carpentersville on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

The overtime was all Maine South as Gianna Lavecchia (13 points) scored on a steal for a 51-49 lead before teammate Hayden Fahy (team-high 15 points) hit an outside basket to boost the lead to 53-49 with 1:36 remaining. Senior Emily Currey also hit double figures in scoring for the Hawks with 14 points.

Then Lavecchia scored another basket off a turnover before Fahy hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to make the score 58-49 with 20 seconds left in the extra session.

“Hats off to St. Charles North, they’re terrific and both teams played their absolute guts out,” said Maine South coach Jeff Hamann, whose team shot 44.2% from the field to 40% for the North Stars. “She (Fahy) hit some big shots. What I really love about this team is it’s going to be a different player each night and tonight it was her.”

Senior Sydney Johnson had a huge night for St. Charles North with a game-high 22 points while teammate Bronwyn How chipped in 9 points for the North Stars.

The Hawks’ balanced offensive effort also saw Amelia Fernandez and Addie Kopf score 7 points apiece.

Maine South's Phoebe O'Shea, right, keeps St. Charles North's Sydney Johnson from passing the ball from the floor in a semifinal game of the Dundee-Crown holiday tournament in Carpentersville on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

“This felt like a high-level, post-season game and I was really happy for the learning opportunity that we got tonight,” said St. Charles North coach Grant Oler, whose team will play Lake Park for third place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. “Sydney (Johnson) was awesome, that second half she was ready to go, and she had a great game tonight.”

Four turnovers really hurt the North Stars in the overtime while Maine South only had one turnover in the extra session.

The contest was close pretty much the whole way except for when the Hawks built their biggest lead of the game at 31-24 on a 3-pointer late in the third quarter. But a 3-pointer and a driving basket by Johnson cut the lead to 31-29 entering the fourth quarter.