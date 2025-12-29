Geneva resident sustains heat-related injury after fire engulfs three-car garage

FILE – The Geneva Fire Department responded to a three-car garage fire in Geneva on Dec. 27, 2025. Several local fire crews assisted at the scene. One resident sustained a minor injury.

A Geneva resident sustained a heat-related injury when a fire engulfed a three-car garage in Geneva the night of Dec. 27.

The Geneva Fire Department responded around midnight to a two-story, single-family home for reports of a vehicle on fire inside a garage.

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke billowing from the garage. The fire crew brought the fire under control in less than a half-hour, according to a release by the Geneva Fire Department.

The fire was contained within the garage, but the home’s interior also sustained smoke damage, according to the release.

Paramedics assessed the resident’s injury at the scene. The resident declined further medical attention, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several local fire crews assisted at the scene, including from St. Charles, Batavia and West Chicago. The Geneva Police Department and Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene.