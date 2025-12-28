Geneva student ID can be used as library card in new community partnership

Geneva School District 304 and the Geneva Public Library District have partnered to provide students greater access to library materials.

“This collaboration removes barriers and opens doors to thousands of resources, ensuring that education doesn’t stop when the school day ends,” the school district said in a news release.

Geneva Public Library The Geneva Public Library, located at 127 James Street in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Through this program, students’ school ID will be linked to a library account, “giving them seamless access to books, digital media, and educational tools,” the release states.

That means that students and their families can use either a school ID or library card for library services, including borrowing materials, registering for programs and reserving study spaces.

Students and families will also have access round-the-clock to online resources like homework help, research databases and test prep for ACT, SAT, and AP exams.

“Parents can also book rooms to support younger learners, making the library an extension of the classroom,” the release states.

The library also offers after-school spaces like the Makerspace and Studio.

High school and middle school students can take advantage of the library’s Volunteen program, helping out when the library needs extra hands and learning job skills, to earn credit hours in District 304’s GIVE Project, the school volunteerism program which stands for Geneva Is Giving Everywhere.

“Whether it’s preparing for college, exploring new hobbies, or collaborating on group projects, the library provides the tools and spaces to succeed,” the release states.

Students who already have a library card will retain that and their school ID will be added to their account.

“This partnership is about more than convenience – it’s about creating a community that values lifelong learning," the release states.

The new partnership will start for the school year beginning Fall 2026. Parents can opt out of the library ID link during the school verification process in the spring, if they choose.