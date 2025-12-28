Aurora animal control division to launch pets-for-veterans program

The city of Aurora’s Animal Care and Control Division will launch a Pets For Vets Program to waive adoption fees for Illinois veterans to adopt one cat or dog every two years.

The program will provide emotional support, reduce stress, and eliminate financial barriers for veterans adopting pets.

Veterans must present a valid Illinois driver’s license or state ID printed with “veteran,” an official DD214 certificate of release or discharge from active duty with a driver’s license, or a federally issued veteran ID card with a driver’s license. The veterans will go through the shelter’s standard adoption process. The adoption fee also will be waived following approval.

“The Pets For Vets Program is about more than just finding homes for animals, it’s about healing hearts on both ends of the leash,” Animal control manager Kameron DeBoer said in a news release.

“For veterans who have faced challenges or trauma, a loyal companion can provide unconditional love, reduce stress, and bring a renewed sense of purpose. At Aurora Animal Care and Control, we’re proud to give back to those who have served by helping them experience the joy of adoption while also giving shelter pets the chance to become heroes in their own way,” DeBoer said.