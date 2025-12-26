Christmas Day fire leaves home uninhabitable after significant damage in Aurora

(file photo) The Aurora Fire Department responded to a house fire in Aurora on Dec. 25, 2025. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

An Aurora home was heavily damaged by fire on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Aurora firefighters responded around noon on Dec. 25 to the 1900 block of Sedgegrass Trail after neighbors reported seeing flames in the home, according to a news release from the Aurora Fire Department.

“This was a fast-moving fire with challenging access conditions, but our crews worked quickly to stop it from spreading further,” Aurora Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel said in the release. “Structure fires tend to spike during the winter months, so it’s a good time for everyone to check their smoke alarms and stay alert to fire risks around the home.”

Upon arrival, first responders saw heavy fire along the side of a two-story, single-family home with smoke going through the roof, according to the release.

All residents had safely evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

Firefighters attacked the flames from the outside first before making their way inside to the second floor. Crews searched the home and brought the fire under control in 30 minutes.

The home was declared uninhabitable due to the “significant fire damage,” according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A total of four engine companies, two truck companies, three medical units, and two chief officers, representing 26 personnel in all, responded, according to the release.