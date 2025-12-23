Health workers urge public to carry naloxone during holidays: ‘One dose can save a life’

Nathan Ritzeman, the Kane County Health Department's health initiative coordinator was featured in a video campaign to encourage the public to carry naloxone during the holidays. (Photo provided by Kane County Health Department)

Do you have your phone and car keys? A wrapped present? How about that dish to pass for potluck?

You should also have a naloxone nasal dispenser with you – so you can save a life in case of an opioid overdose.

That’s what Faith Bullis does.

Bullis works for the Kane County as a surveillance practitioner – which means she monitors infectious diseases and tracks chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes.

“I carry naloxone because carrying naloxone means I can act and not just watch,” Bullis said in a video campaign of Kane County Health Department staff that promotes carrying naloxone.

The campaign is to encourage carrying naloxone, promote awareness and reduce stigma, as holidays can be a vulnerable time for those struggling with substance use, according to a news release.

Lyza Victora, a public health nurse for the Kane County Health Department, said she always carries naloxone to be prepared if an opioid overdose happens. She is part of a video campaign from the health department to encourage people to carry naloxone during the holidays. ( Photo provided by Kane County Health Department )

The increased distribution of naloxone – also known as Narcan – is credited in part with reducing opioid overdose deaths in Illinois by nearly 10%, officials said.

In 2022, 3,160 people died in Illinois from opioid overdose. In 2023, those deaths were reduced by 305 to 2,855, records show.

“I carry naloxone because, simply, one dose can save a life,” public health nurse Yolanda Morris said in the video.

“I carry Narcan because I want to be ready if someone needs me,” said receptionist Michelle Espino.

Violence prevention specialist Elizabeth Nuñez said, “I carry naloxone because I’d rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it.”

Communicable disease coordinator Miguel Nuñez said he carries naloxone “because in 2024 the CDC reported 87,000 opioid related deaths in the U.S. and I want to be ready and to save a life if the need ever arises.”

Faith Bullis, a surveillance practitioner for the Kane County Health Department said she carries Narcan – the brand name for naloxone – to be ready if she's needed to reverse an opioid overdose. Bullis is part of a video campaign to encourage people to carry naloxone during the holidays. (Photo provided by the Kane County Health Department)

“I carry naloxone it could be a friend, neighbor or family member,” Substance Use Prevention Specialist Sharon Cabrera said.

“I carry naloxone because I want to be prepared if an overdose happens,” said Lyza Victoria, a public health nurse.

Fellow public health nurse Karina Raksinh echoed the sentiment, saying, “I carry naloxone because every second counts in an overdose.”

“I carry naloxone because I’m always looking for opportunities to help other people. It can do no wrong – it’s completely harmless,” Health Initiatives Coordinator Nathan Ritzema said in the video.

“Naloxone is easy to use, easy to carry and it saves lives,” KCHD Executive Director Michael Isaacson said. “Whether you’re at a holiday gathering, out shopping, or attending community events, being prepared can make all the difference.”

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist, meaning that it binds to the opioid receptors and reverses their effect.

Opioids are a class of drugs that include prescription pain relievers like oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and the illegal drug heroin.

Naloxone is safe, effective and available without a prescription. It comes in a two-dose nasal spray that anyone can carry and use to respond quickly to an overdose, keeping someone alive until help arrives, according to the release.

The video is available at youtube.com.

Naloxone is free and available at over 100 locations in Kane County, including:

• Shell Station, 13 N. River Road, North Aurora

• TriCity Health Partnership Medical and Dental Clinic, 318 Walnut St., St. Charles

• St. Charles Police Department, 1515 W. Main St.

• Campton Hills Police Department, 40W270 LaFox Road

• Sight to See Eyecare and Eyewear, 4201 Kaneville Road, Geneva

• Speedway, 1495 W. Wilson St., Batavia

• St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

• Kane County State’s Attorney, 37W777 Illinois Route 38, St. Charles

• R & S Cardinal Liquors, 415 E. Wilson St., Batavia

• Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

A map of all the locations is available online at experience.arcgis.com.