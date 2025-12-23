Batavia man charged with murder after telling dispatchers he’d just killed wife, police say

A Batavia man was taken into custody by the Batavia Police Department after reporting to dispatchers that he had just killed his wife, according to police.

Hector Luvianos-Barrera, 37, is being charged with first-degree murder, Batavia police said. Authorities consulted with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office in securing the charges.

Police said officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Church Street around 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23 in response to a call from a person “who was reporting to dispatchers that he had just killed his wife.”

Upon arrival, officers located Luvianos-Barrera outside the apartment and he “was taken into custody without incident,” according to a release by police.

After entering the apartment, officers located a female victim with “significant, life-threatening injuries,” the release stated. “First responders attempted to render aid to the victim, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

An investigation, conducted with the help of the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, “revealed that this was a domestic-related incident involving two subjects and that there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community,” police said in the release.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Kane County Coroner’s Office to determine the exact cause and manner of death, according to the release. Luvianos-Barrera was being moved to Kane County Jail for a detention hearing, authorities said.

Authorities did not name the deceased woman.

The police said the department “grieves alongside the victim’s family and our community, and we offer our sincere condolences to those affected by this horrific act of violence.”

The police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.