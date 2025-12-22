Kane County Chronicle 2025 girls volleyball All-Area team

First Team
Haley Burgdorf, sr., OH, St. Charles North: The Kane County Chronicle Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, the Penn State commit finished the season with 435 kills, 198 digs, 52 aces and 25 blocks. Burgdorf was named the DuKane Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season, and was also named an Under Armor All-American and First team all-stater.
MacKenzie Krzus, sr., S/RS, St. Francis: The George Washington commit finished the season with 243 assists, 190 kills, 179 digs, 40 aces and 37 blocks. Krzus was also named an honorable mention all-stater.
Mia McCall, sr., S, St. Charles North: The Valparasio commit finished the season with 767 assists, 167 digs, 54 kills, 30 aces and 23 blocks. McCall was named an honorable mention all-stater and finished with 1,997 career assists.
Kaylee McInnis, sr., OH, St. Charles East: McInnis finished the seaosn with 340 kills, 229 digs, 38 aces and 19 blocks for the Saints.
Emma Peterson, sr., OH, Geneva: In her first varsity season, Peterson finished with 378 kills, 231 digs, 32 aces and 21 blocks.
Addi Samolinski, sr., L, St. Francis: The Central Michigan commit controlled the backline for the Spartans, finishing with 346 digs while adding 34 aces. Samolinski was named a second team all-stater.
Sidney Wright, sr., MH, St. Charles North: The Illinois State commit finished with 222 kills, 43 blocks and 41 aces. Wright was also named as a second team all-stater
Second team
Amber Czerniak, sr., OH, St. Charles North
Lexi Mieves, jr., L, Geneva
Holly Muisenga, jr., S/RS, St. Francis
Morgan Raiser, sr., S/RS, Batavia
Hayden Schatz, sr., OH, Burlington Central
Ally Stevenson, jr., S, Geneva
Ainsley Wilson, jr., MH, Burlington Central
Honorable mention
Karan Bohr, sr., S, Aurora Central Catholic; Kai Davenport, sr., MH, Geneva; Francesca Fevold, so., S, St. Charles East; Grace Grover, jr., MH, St. Francis; Addison Kashuba, jr., L, St. Charles North; Makenna Manganiello, jr., S, Burlington Central; Tiernan Naus, jr., S, Burlington Central; Grace Remsen, sr., MH, Kaneland; Ava Romero, sr., OH, St. Charles East; Delaney Wik, jr., L, Batavia