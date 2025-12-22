Kane County Chronicle 2025 girls volleyball All-Area team

St. Charles North's Sidney Wright (22) goes up for a kill attempt against Rosary’s Emily Toepper (7) during a volleyball game at Rosary High School in Aurora. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

First Team

St. Charles North's Haley Burgdorf (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletica)

Haley Burgdorf, sr., OH, St. Charles North: The Kane County Chronicle Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, the Penn State commit finished the season with 435 kills, 198 digs, 52 aces and 25 blocks. Burgdorf was named the DuKane Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season, and was also named an Under Armor All-American and First team all-stater.

St. Francis's MacKenzie Krzus (Photo Provided By St. Francis Athleti)

MacKenzie Krzus, sr., S/RS, St. Francis: The George Washington commit finished the season with 243 assists, 190 kills, 179 digs, 40 aces and 37 blocks. Krzus was also named an honorable mention all-stater.

St. Charles North's Mia McCall (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Mia McCall, sr., S, St. Charles North: The Valparasio commit finished the season with 767 assists, 167 digs, 54 kills, 30 aces and 23 blocks. McCall was named an honorable mention all-stater and finished with 1,997 career assists.

St. Charles East's Kaylee McInnis (Photo Provided By St. Charles East A)

Kaylee McInnis, sr., OH, St. Charles East: McInnis finished the seaosn with 340 kills, 229 digs, 38 aces and 19 blocks for the Saints.

Geneva's Emma Peterson (Photo Provided By Geneva Athletics)

Emma Peterson, sr., OH, Geneva: In her first varsity season, Peterson finished with 378 kills, 231 digs, 32 aces and 21 blocks.

St. Francis's Addi Samolinski (Photo Provided By St. Francis Athletics)

Addi Samolinski, sr., L, St. Francis: The Central Michigan commit controlled the backline for the Spartans, finishing with 346 digs while adding 34 aces. Samolinski was named a second team all-stater.

St. Charles North's Sidney Wright (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Sidney Wright, sr., MH, St. Charles North: The Illinois State commit finished with 222 kills, 43 blocks and 41 aces. Wright was also named as a second team all-stater

Second team

Amber Czerniak, sr., OH, St. Charles North

Lexi Mieves, jr., L, Geneva

Holly Muisenga, jr., S/RS, St. Francis

Morgan Raiser, sr., S/RS, Batavia

Hayden Schatz, sr., OH, Burlington Central

Ally Stevenson, jr., S, Geneva

Ainsley Wilson, jr., MH, Burlington Central

Honorable mention

Karan Bohr, sr., S, Aurora Central Catholic; Kai Davenport, sr., MH, Geneva; Francesca Fevold, so., S, St. Charles East; Grace Grover, jr., MH, St. Francis; Addison Kashuba, jr., L, St. Charles North; Makenna Manganiello, jr., S, Burlington Central; Tiernan Naus, jr., S, Burlington Central; Grace Remsen, sr., MH, Kaneland; Ava Romero, sr., OH, St. Charles East; Delaney Wik, jr., L, Batavia