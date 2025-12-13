Batavia police report 38 traffic stops, 37 citations during holiday patrol

Shaw Local file photo – Batavia police made 38 traffic stops from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 in its Thanksgiving enforcement effort, according to a news release. (Daily Journal/John Dykstra)

Batavia police made 38 traffic stops from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 in its Thanksgiving enforcement effort, according to a news release.

Enforcement focused on seat‑belt use, speeding, distraction, and alcohol‑ and drug‑impaired driving, including cannabis, as part of the statewide “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to reduce crashes and save lives.

Of the 38 traffic stops, police issued 37 citations: 20 for speeding, 17 other violations, two traffic arrests and six criminal arrests unrelated to traffic, according to the release.

“These results reflect our commitment to a safe community,” police officials said in the release. “Impaired is impaired, whether you use alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs. Combine that with not wearing a seat belt, and the consequences can be deadly. Please buckle up and plan a sober ride every time.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation administers federal traffic safety funds that supported the Thanksgiving enforcement effort, according to the release.