Veterans’ graves in Elburn cemeteries to get wreath honors

Bruce Aderman of Venturing Crew 413 prepares wreaths for the Wreaths Across America event at St. Gall’s Cemetery in Elburn on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. This year, wreaths will be laid at St. Gall and Blackberry Township cemeteries Saturday, Dec. 13. The public is welcome to help lay wreaths. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local)

Joseph Bowdish, a veteran of the War of 1812, is buried in Blackberry Township Cemetery in Elburn.

Philip Arthur Van Vlack, a veteran of the Spanish American War is also buried there. So is Civil War veteran Aaron W. Chase, and veterans of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf and those from non-combat eras, records show.

The 380 headstones of veterans’ graves in St. Gall and Blackberry Township cemeteries in Elburn will have postings of live balsam wreaths on Saturday, Dec. 13, as part of Wreaths Across America Day, according to a news release.

Venturing Crew-Elburn 413 raised $6,460 all year to cover the $17-per-wreath cost, Elburn coordinator Bruce Aderman said.

The Venturing Crew is a youth-led coed program within Scouting America for teenagers and young adults age 14 through 20.

They will place the wreaths at 100 graves at 9 a.m. at St. Gall Cemetery, 709 N. Main St./Illinois Route 47 and at 280 graves at 10:15 a.m. at Blackberry Township Cemetery, 677 S. Main St./Route 47, Aderman said.

Volunteers from the public are also welcome to lay wreaths, he said.

“We have wreaths. If you want to lay one, you can show up,” Aderman said. “After the Blackberry Township (wreath-laying) at 11:15-11:30 a.m., you are welcome for lunch at the Legion, 112 N. Main St.”

Obscurity Brewing in Elburn donated the barbecue for the lunch, Aderman said.

“They also donated rolls and cole slaw. We are going to do the beans, cookies, coffee and hot chocolate,” Aderman said. “Lunch is on us.”

The Venturing Crew 413-Elburn has 22 members from the Scouting America Three Fires Council District, based in St. Charles. The district includes parts of Kane, Kendall, DuPage, Will, DeKalb and Grundy counties.

The Venturing Crew Elburn-413 is affiliated with the Elburn American Legion Post 630.

This is their fifth year laying wreaths, being part of nearly 5,000 other cemeteries in all 50 states, honoring more than three million veterans.

Maine businessman Morill Worcester began Wreaths Across America nonprofit in 1992 to expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Elburn Venturing Crew has participated in the Chicago Christmas Tree Ship event for the last 10 years that supplies Christmas trees to needy Chicago families, and wreath-laying event for the last five years, according to a news release.

Their other community service activities include Chicago Honor Flight, Elburn Lions Club, Elburn Food Pantry, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Sugar Grove Food Pantry, the village of Elburn and Campton Township Open Space.

The Venturing Crew also participates in outdoor activities, such as backpacking on the Appalachian Trail along the 100-mile wilderness in Maine.

More information is available online at www.crew413.com/ and at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.