‘Generations of involvement’: 5 longtime Elburn families get namesake streets in new development

Elburn village officials and members of five local families participate in a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 1, 2025, for the newest section of Blackberry Creek development. Streets in the new subdivision will be named after the five families. (Susan O'Neill)

The groundwork has begun on a new section of Elburn’s Blackberry Creek development.

The developer is Lennar Homes – whose recent work in Elburn is the Fox Pointe subdivision – and the new section of homes, south of Keslinger Road and extending east to Pouley Road, will be called Lennar of Blackberry Creek.

The plan is for 282 single-family homes on 124 acres. The northern half of which will be single-story homes targeted for people 55 and older, and the southern portion slightly higher-end two-story homes.

Lennar’s plan is to have a model home built by early summer.

At a recent groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 1, village officials and Lennar representatives were joined by representatives of five Elburn families who will be honored with streets in the development named after them.

Elburn Village President Jeff Walter (left) and his wife Carrie chat with attendees at a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 1, 2025, for the newest section of Blackberry Creek development. (Susan O'Neill)

“These families have been around for a long time, doing a lot for Elburn,” Village President Jeff Walter said. “For some, there’s been at least four generations of involvement.”

Among them, the Callaghan, Hall, Reynolds, Reeves and Morris families have been central for decades in local organizations like the Lions Club, American Legion and much more.

Since it was formed in 1929, the Lions Club’s purpose is to work with other community and commercial groups for the betterment of the community. The Lions raise money to support a number of causes, especially those that deal with vision.

“Whenever there is an event or something needed to be done” for the Lions Club, “there has always been a Callaghan and a Hall, and usually a Reynolds,” Walter said.

Here’s a deeper look at the five families:

Callaghan family

Bill and Jan Callaghan wasted no time getting to know their neighbors and volunteering with the Elburn Lions Club shortly after moving to town.

Bill became president of the organization and served as the president of the Lions Club Park Board. Jan Callaghan describes herself as “working behind the scenes.”

Jan Callaghan, matriarch of one of the Elburn families after whom a new street will be named, joins others Nov. 1, 2025, at a groundbreaking ceremony of the newest section of Blackberry Creek development. (Susan O'Neill)

Daughter Linda Callaghan said that at the beginning, the Lions had no employees, so her mother did all the booking of parties, ordering food and organizing it all.

At 84, Jan Callaghan still pitches in at the Lions Club. Legally blind, she said she does the “easy stuff” now, such as doing laundry and making cookies and other desserts for the events.

Having grown up around the Lions Club, Bill and Jan Callaghan’s children have always been very active with the club. Among other responsibilities, their son Kelley is on the Lions Club Park board, son Keith is a member of the Lions Club board, and Keith and Linda run the popular Friday night bingo games.

The Callaghans were so instrumental in the functioning, fundraising and growth of the Lions Club that when Bill died in 1997, the group unofficially named Filmore Street Callaghan Way.

Kelley Callaghan and Keith Callaghan volunteered for the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District when they were boys washing the trucks. Kelley went on to become chief. Recently retired from the district, he continues to serve the community through his job with Blackberry Creek Township.

Hall family

Richard Hall and his family’s commitment to the Lions Club spans four generations.

Among many other activities to benefit the Lions Club, son Steve Hall and his wife Pam have operated the beer garden during Elburn Days for years. Pam also did the administrative work for a time, prior to her position with the Elburn and Countryside fire district.

Their son Kyle Hall and his wife Renee for many years have run the volleyball games during Elburn Days, and their children are a big help around the club, especially during events and dinners.

Richard Hall started working for the police department in the mid-1960s. Later he was appointed chief of police, ultimately serving the department for about 20 years.

Reynolds family

When Tom Reynolds moved to Elburn in the mid-1970s with his wife Ethel, he and Bill Callaghan became fast friends, and Callaghan got Reynolds involved with the Lions Club right away.

Linda Callaghan said that whenever something needed to be done, Hall, Reynolds and her father “just made it happen.”

She said that one of the causes members are very proud of is raising $100,000 for the Illinois Eye Research Center.

Reynolds is currently president of the Elburn and Countryside fire district board.

Reeves family

The Reeves family, like the Morris family, has been instrumental in growing American Legion Post 630.

Born in 1857, William Reeves owned a local hardware store with his brother-in-law during the 1920s and 1930s, Reeves & Heald. His oldest son, William “Jay” Reeves, served during World War I and Lee Reeves, the second son, served in both World War I and II.

Lee Reeves was honored in Elburn with his name engraved on a plaque with others whose service spanned both wars, now installed at Veterans Park.

Harold “Dean” Reeves, the youngest son, was a charter member of the Elburn Lions Club, president of the Blackberry Creek Cemetery Association and member of the Blackberry Creek Masonic Lodge 359 in Elburn.

Morris family

George Morris joined the U.S. Army in the late 1940s. He served for three years, staying on an extra year when the Korean War began in 1950. He became a paratrooper, jumpmaster and staff sergeant instructor and served in the 11th Airborne Division during the war.

When he settled in Elburn in the mid-1950s, he joined the Elburn American Legion Post 630. He contributed his talents and time to building up its membership and served as the senior vice commander for a time.

Never losing his energy and love of adventure, Morris revisited his time in the service by jumping out of a plane in his 80s.