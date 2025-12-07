Geneva sets special meeting to act on 2 ballot questions ahead of 2026 election

Geneva alderpersons will consider approving a referendum to build a new police station, and a home rule education effort at a special meeting Monday, Dec. 8. (Image provided by City of Geneva)

The Geneva City Council is expected to act on two ballot questions at a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8 at City Hall, 109 James St., according to the agenda.

Under consideration is a resolution for a March 17, 2026, question on the primary ballot asking if the city can issue bonds for $59.4 million for public safety purposes.

Not specifying that the money is only for a new police facility allows the city to use any leftover funds for needs at the two fire stations, officials said.

The question would be:

“Shall the City of Geneva, Kane County, Illinois, improve the City’s public safety facilities and the sites thereof, including, but not limited to, constructing and equipping a new police station, and issue its bonds to the amount of $59,400,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?”

Action on home rule would be a separate resolution to initiate an education effort on the merits of pursuing this status, as defined under the state constitution.

Home rule grants municipalities more authority to govern themselves and exercise certain powers related to their local affairs, including taxation, regulation and governance, according to the resolution.

After comprehensive educational efforts, the council would ask voters to approve home rule status no later than the general election on Nov. 7, 2028, according to the resolution.

A municipality with home rule status can exercise any power and perform any function unless state law specifically prohibits it. By contrast, a non-home rule municipality may only exercise powers for which express authority is provided by state law.

Municipalities become home rule either by population – 25,000 – or by voter approval. With fewer than 22,000 people, Geneva would need voter approval.

Alderpersons discussed both issues at length at several past committee meetings, including for more than two hours on Nov. 17 and for more than 90 minutes on Monday, Dec. 1 – eventually voting to recommend both.

The needs of the city’s aging building were detailed in its Facilities Master Plan, which the council adopted in July.