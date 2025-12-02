Tickets still available for Playhouse 38’s ‘The Little Town of Christmas’ in Geneva

Tickets are now on sale for Geneva Park District Playhouse 38′s performance of “The Little Town of Christmas” (Geneva Park District )

The Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 has tickets available for its production of “The Little Town of Christmas.”

The performances will be 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the playhouse, 321 Stevens St., Suite P.

“The Little Town of Christmas,” directed by Alexander Wisniewski, tells the story of the residents of the town of Christmas. They include elf comedy team Skeezix and Sylvester, a street corner Santa, wacky reindeer Dancer, a wandering group of carolers, three children trying to be Christmas play wise men and outfit boss Mrs. Claus. The play features 10 comedy, singing and dance holiday sketches.

In addition to Wisniewski, the cast features Antoine Carpentier, Jennifer Carroll, Kailey Christine, Tomisin Fijabi, Mike Frost, Beth Hedger, Molly Knight, Kate McSpadden, Grace Metcalf, David Osorio, Ashley Prasil, Alex Simko, Madeline Simmons and Sarah Zwack.

“It’s been such a pleasure to start getting into the spirit of the holiday season with this great group of performers. They really bring to life the highs and lows of Christmastime with wit, care, comedy, and joy. I’m thrilled with their work so far, and hope that you come to enjoy it just as much,” Wisniewski said in a news release.

Popcorn, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and candy will be available to buy.

Tickets cost $15 or $20 day of performances. Tickets are available at Sunset Community Center at 710 Western Ave., at Stephen Persinger Recreation Center at 3507 Kaneville Road and online at GenevaParks.org/Playhouse .

Playhouse 39 is a Geneva Park District cultural arts facility committed to providing community entertainment and cultural arts programs.

For information, call 630-232-4542 or visit genevaparks.org.