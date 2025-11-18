Geneva council OKs 2nd extension of site plan approval

The Geneva City Council Monday unanimously approved a second one-year extension for site plan approval for a proposed 5,000-square-foot single-story commercial building and improvements at 206-626 E. State St.

The city’s zoning ordinance requires site plan approval to be effective for one year unless a building permit is issued and construction has begun, officials said.

The approval, which was first granted in 2023 was extended to Nov. 20, 2025, is now extended to Nov. 20, 2026.

JNK Enterprises LLC, owned by dentist Neeraj Khanna, proposed the project and sought the second extension, officials said.

Khanna dentistry is currently located at 425 Hamilton St.

The land, located on the south side of East State Street between Harrison and Sandholm street, was vacant when the project was first brought to the city in 2005. But the development was meant to be a two-story professional/dental office building, records show.

The building design was changed to one story, but the project stalled in 2007 due to the economic recession, records show.

The amended project, as proposed in 2023, was for a 5,000-square-foot single-story commercial building, which would incorporate 3,000 square feet for applicant Khanna’s dental practice, records show.

The Geneva Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the site plan Nov. 9, 2023, subject to final engineering, records show.