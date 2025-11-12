Geneva’s All Chocolate Kitchen gets new owner, new name after proprietors retire

Marissa Kirch with her new business, Coffee, Cones & Cabernet at 33 S. Third St., Geneva. Kirsch bought the All Chocolate Kitchen when owners Alain and Esther Roby retired in June. Kirch said though the name has changed, staff and its offerings have stayed the same. (Photo provided by Marissa Kirch)

For 15 years, Alain Roby’s All Chocolate Kitchen in downtown Geneva served up a lot of interest along with gelato, coffee, pastries, sugar sculptures, life-sized chocolate sculptures and – of course – chocolate.

The Food Network featured his 948-pound white chocolate sculpture of Eros, the god of love, for Valentine’s Day in 2015.

He was named in Guinness World Records three times, for the tallest chocolate sculpture at 20 feet, 8 inches in 2006; the tallest cooked sugar building at 12 feet 10 inches also in 2006; and the world’s longest candy cane at 51 feet in 2012.

Chef Alain Roby of the All Chocolate Kitchen, in Geneva,measures his candy cane, in his attempt for a third Guinness World Record. (David Ewart)

And then in June, he and his wife, Esther, sold the business, at 33 S. Third St., to one of their employees, barista Marissa Kirch.

And they retired.

“We’re so excited to pass the torch to someone very special,” the Roby’s announced on social media Oct. 15. “Our incredible barista, Marissa Kirch is now the new owner of COFFEE, CONES & CABERNET!”

Geneva resident Kirch, who also works as a licensed clinical social worker, said she started working there a year ago Wednesday.

“I took this side job to get some other income and to buy gifts for some foster children,” Kirch said. “And when I heard from a customer that the owners were retiring in June, I thought, ‘This could be fun.’”

And so far, it is.

While the name on the awning has changed, inside it’s still the same, Kirch said.

“There’s been no staff changes,” Kirch said. “All the products are the same. It all looks the same. We never closed down at all – we just switched owners.”

The Robys could not be reached for comment. But in their social media post, they wrote about opening their doors in 2010 “with a simple dream – to create a space filled with warmth, creativity, and community.”

“What followed has been more than we ever imagined. You welcomed us into your lives, supported us through every season, and helped turn this café into something truly special,” the post said. “This has never just been about chocolate, coffee, or pastries – it’s been about people.”