Batavia police investigate residential burglary after 2 men spotted in home on security camera

Batavia police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Friday evening in the 600 block of Lusted Lane.

Officers were called to the home at 5:44 p.m. after a resident reported seeing two unknown men inside the house while remotely monitoring a home surveillance system, according to a news release from the Batavia police.

The resident told police no one was supposed to be in the home at the time, the release said.

Responding officers arrived within minutes and found signs of forced entry at the rear of the home, the release said.

Police said the area was searched extensively with the help of a drone and a police K-9, but officers were unable to locate the suspects.

Two men entered the home about 5:35 p.m., the release said.

Police said the first suspect was described as a Black male wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, vest, gray jogger-style pants, gloves and a baseball cap.

The second suspect was described as a Black male wearing a long-sleeve shirt, long pants, dark shoes and a dark stocking cap, police said.

It is not yet known what, if anything, was taken from the home.

Police are asking area residents to review their security footage and contact authorities if they notice anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.