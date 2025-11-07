Man dead after car crashes into tree in Aurora

(file photo) The Aurora Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on Nov. 5, 2025 that resulted in the death of one male and critically injured one woman.

A 24-year old man died and a 23-year old woman is in critical condition following a vehicle crash in Aurora, authorities said.

Police said the crash happened on Nov. 5, when a gray Honda Accord went off the road “at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a tree,” according to a release by the Aurora Police Department.

The Aurora Police Department responded around 11:21 p.m. to the 600 block of Spruce Street. Both driver and passenger had been ejected from the vehicle after the crash, the release stated.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken by Aurora paramedics to a nearby hospital.

Authorities with the Kane County Coroner’s Office haven’t identified either pending notification of next of kin.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy for these families and for everyone impacted,” Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “Our hearts go out to them as they navigate this difficult time. We ask everyone to take a moment to drive carefully, slow down, and stay alert. Even small decision behind the wheel can make all the difference.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at 630-256-5530.