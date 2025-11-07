Benet does it again, takes down St. Charles North for fourth straight Class 4A sectional title

It was a very similar song and dance for Benet outside hitter Brooklynne Brass.

A year ago, it was the Maryland commit who led the way for the Redwings to storm back and take the sectional title over St. Charles North.

And on Thursday in the Class 4A Glenbard West sectional final, she did it again.

Brass led the way with 10 kills as the top-seeded Redwings defeated the second-seeded North Stars 25-21, 25-15.

Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final Volleyball: St Charles North at Benet Benet's Brooklynne Brass (5) smashes a kill past St Charles North's Ellie Sutter (9) during Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final volleyball match between St Charles North at Benet. Nov 6, 2025 in Glen Ellyn. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

“As a team, we just motivate each other so much,” Brass said. “We know what our goal is each and every time. And with each other’s support, we’re able to just go out there and thrive.”

The win marks the fourth consecutive sectional title for the Redwings (37-2), who have now won 13 consecutive contests with straight-set victories.

“They’ve just been working really hard to make sure they’re ready for moments like this,” Benet coach Brad Baker said. “Whether it was physically, mentally or the whole deal. It was just nice to see all the work pay off.”

Of Brass’s 10 kills on the night, five came off first touches from the North Stars off the serve, going right to the Maryland commit at the net.

“First contact off of the serve is going to determine the level that you play at,” Baker said. “It’s definitely a huge advantage when you can win the serve and pass battle. It won’t win you the match, but it can set the tone and give you more opportunities.”

Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final Volleyball: St Charles North at Benet Benet's Ellie Stiernagle (11) digs out a shot during Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final volleyball match between St Charles North at Benet. Nov 6, 2025 in Glen Ellyn. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

When the ball wasn’t coming right to Brass, it was going out to senior setter Ellie Stiernagle, who finished with 17 assists.

“The pass just opened up so many options for my hitters,” said Stiernagle, a Northwestern commit. “The middle had to guess on either of the pins, and that just opened us up for a lot of one-on-one opportunities, and we just capitalized on those.”

The Redwings played the first set close with the North Stars, scoring four of the final five points before Wisconsin commit Lynney Tarnow (five kills) finished off the set. But on the following set, a 6-1 opening from Benet would set the tone for the remainder.

“We just wanted to stay calm out there,” Stiernagle said. “We just wanted to take care of business, stay together and continue to play confident.”

It was the third time this season the North Stars (35-4) fell to the Redwings. Their only other loss this season was a loss in three sets to Marist, the reigning Class 4A champion.

Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final Volleyball: St Charles North at Benet St Charles North's Haley Burgdorf (23) serves during Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final volleyball match between St Charles North at Benet. Nov 6, 2025 in Glen Ellyn. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

And after taking Benet to three sets in its last matchup back on Oct. 6, SCN coach Lindsey Hawkins said it was a change of pace that led to some crucial mistakes down the stretch.

“They were just running faster than they have been, and that was a hard adjustment at first,”Hawkins said. “I was proud of them that they adjusted eventually and got our blocking back where it was. But for a while, it didn’t matter where we served or how aggressive we did. They were chucking it up, and Brooklynne was going to town.”

Leading the charge for the North Stars once again was Haley Burgdorf, who finished with a match-high 11 kills. The Penn State commit finished her career with 1,650 kills, the 12th most in state history.

“It’s just been extremely special,” Burgdorf said. “I’ve had setter Mia McCall since freshman year, so it’s just really that bond and connection that has evolved throughout the four years that we played with each other. It’s amazing to see what this team has become at the end.”

Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final Volleyball: St Charles North at Benet Benet's Sophia Chinetti (7) is met at the net by St Charles North's Mia McCall (7) during Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final volleyball match between St Charles North at Benet. Nov 6, 2025 in Glen Ellyn. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

McCall finished the night with 17 assists, putting her just four short of reaching 2,000 in her career. But despite not reaching the career mark, the setter said it was special to be even close to that milestone at the end.

“It just says a lot about the team over the past few years,” McCall said. “No setter from North has been close to that mark before, and I think that has a lot to do with the team being able to score as much as we did, especially with Haley on the outside.”

The North Stars graduate six seniors from a team that finished with the second-most wins in school history and also went undefeated in DuKane Conference play for the second consecutive season.

“If we’re going to go out, I would want it to be against one of the best,” Hawkins said. “I’m proud of the way they fought all season long. It’s been a historic season, and they have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final Volleyball: St Charles North at Benet Benet celebrates a point over St Charles North in their Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional final volleyball match. Nov 6, 2025 in Glen Ellyn. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

The Redwings, meanwhile, will play in the Bartlett Supersectional at 7 p.m. Monday against New Trier in a rematch of last season’s supersectional. The Redwings beat the Trevians last season in straight sets to advance to state for the third straight season.

And with a chance to make it four in a row, the Redwings have no intentions of stopping soon.

“We want it, we’re hungry for it,” Brass said. “Each and every game, we’re going to keep working hard and enjoying each other’s time. We’ve just got to keep killing it.”