Kane County trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2025

Locals gather to Trick or Treat at BatFest on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Batavia.

Shaw Local file photo – Locals gather to Trick or Treat at BatFest on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

By Kate Santillan

Kane County area communities have announced Halloween events and trick-or-treat hours set for Oct. 31. Here’s what’s happening in your neighborhood:

Trick-or-treating hours

St. Charles

3 to 7 p.m.

Batavia

3 to 7 p.m.

Geneva

3 to 7 p.m.

Elgin

3 to 7 p.m.

South Elgin

3 to 7 p.m.

Aurora

4 to 7 p.m.

Campton Hills

3 to 7 p.m.

Elburn

4 to 8 p.m.

Sugar Grove

4 to 7 p.m.

Huntley

4 to 8 p.m.

Pingree Grove

4 to 8 p.m.

West Dundee

3 to 7 p.m.

East Dundee

3 to 7 p.m.

Burlington

4 to 7 p.m.

Algonquin

3 to 7 p.m.

Carpentersville

3 to 7 p.m.

North Aurora

4 to 8 p.m.

Montgomery

4 to 7:30 p.m.

Kaneville

4 to 8 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow

3 to 8 p.m.

