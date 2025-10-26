Kane County trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2025

Kane County area communities have announced Halloween events and trick-or-treat hours set for Oct. 31. Here’s what’s happening in your neighborhood:
Trick-or-treating hours
St. Charles
3 to 7 p.m.
Batavia
3 to 7 p.m.
Geneva
3 to 7 p.m.
Elgin
3 to 7 p.m.
South Elgin
3 to 7 p.m.
Aurora
4 to 7 p.m.
Campton Hills
3 to 7 p.m.
Elburn
4 to 8 p.m.
Sugar Grove
4 to 7 p.m.
Huntley
4 to 8 p.m.
Pingree Grove
4 to 8 p.m.
West Dundee
3 to 7 p.m.
East Dundee
3 to 7 p.m.
Burlington
4 to 7 p.m.
Algonquin
3 to 7 p.m.
Carpentersville
3 to 7 p.m.
North Aurora
4 to 8 p.m.
Montgomery
4 to 7:30 p.m.
Kaneville
4 to 8 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow
3 to 8 p.m.