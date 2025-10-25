Geneva High School: Red Ribbon Week guides students to healthy choices

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns presents Geneva High School junior Timothy McQueston with a proclamation for Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31, 2025. McQueston is co-president of SADD – Students Against Destructive Decisions. This year's theme is 'Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug Free. (Photo provided by City of Geneva)

When it comes to guiding high school students to healthy, drug-free choices, the old idea of “just say no” doesn’t work.

Geneva High School’s co-president of the SADD club – Students Against Destructive Decisions – junior Timothy McQueston explained to the Geneva City Council that when teens have positive influences, they are less likely to engage in risky behaviors.

“Saying no isn’t a good approach,” McQueston said Oct. 20. “In the past, drug prevention programs centered around just saying no, or fear tactics. As we know after years of research, that these strategies are largely ineffective.”

For some teens, developing refusal skills is effective, and teaching them how to analyze and influence each other can help, McQueston said.

“If our goal is to help teens and young adults move the needle towards a healthier outcome, we need to recognize that each person is starting in a different place,” McQueston said. “Instead of judgment, we need to meet teens in the middle where they are and talk about the issues at hand.”

The theme for this year’s Red Ribbon Week through Oct. 31, is “Life Is A Puzzle, Solve It Drug Free,” with the goal of developing healthy problem-solving skills, he said.

“Statistics show that teens who are more involved in the community or have a sense of belonging and stability are less likely to engage in risky behaviors,” McQueston said.

The positivity comes from other safe activities, such as participation in sports, arts, music, clubs and charitable events, such as food drives, he said.

A co-sponsor for SADD, GHS teacher Lisa Meister, said she worked with the Becky Furnish – 3rd Ward Alderperson Larry Furnish’s late wife for 20 years, trying to educate students about finding positive influences and making good choices.

“Without any sort of shame or any sort of chastising for past decisions ... We don’t care where you’ve been. We care where you’re going,” ,” Meister said.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns presented McQuestion with the city’s proclamation in support of Red Ribbon Week.

Larry Furnish started the Becky Furnish Foundation, a charity that raises money to assist students with provides scholarships to Geneva High School seniors and supports teachers and students with resources and supplies.