St. Charles seeking downtown developer for First Street

Pedestrians stroll in the closed section of First Street in St. Charles in this Shaw Local file photo. The city of St. Charles is seeking interested developers with proposals that contribute to an ongoing plan to redevelop a portion of First Street downtown. (Sandy Bressner)

The city of St. Charles is seeking interested developers with proposals that contribute to an ongoing plan to redevelop a portion of First Street downtown.

Preference will be given to developers who include housing as part of their proposals, according to the city. The deadline to submit a request for proposal is Feb. 6, 2026.

The land up for grabs is at the northeast corner of Illinois Street and Second Street. It’s also the final piece to the city’s First Street revitalization project.

“We are looking for an innovative developer who can bring a creative vision to life in a way that complements and enhances our downtown,” City Administrator Heather McGuire said in a news release. “As the final component of the highly successful First Street Development, it is important that the concept captures the personality, energy, and engaging elements that characterize the project.”

Dating back to 2006, original plans for the land envisioned multiple-story buildings with businesses on the ground level and offices or housing on the upper floors. But city officials said they’re open to new ideas.

“The City is looking for a project that complements the surrounding area while bringing fresh ideas to the table — especially those that incorporate additional residential units to help balance the overall mix of the First Street Development," city officials wrote in a news release.

Interested developers must submit questions to the city by Dec. 1, 2025, via email at procurement@stcharlesil.gov. Answers will be published by Dec. 9, 2025, on the city’s construction bid webpage stcharlesil.gov/bids-proposals.

City officials said they expect to begin selection by February 2026. The chosen developer should expect to begin construction between the summer of 2026 and 2027.