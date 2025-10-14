Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kane County Chronicle

Pritzker touts ‘cheaper, cleaner energy’ from Hampshire solar project set to power hundreds of homes

Solar farm will power nearly 600 low-income households, park district, business, officials say

Governor JB Pritzker talks to media at a news conference in Chicago, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In a visit to rural Kane County Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, Gov. JB Pritzker (shown in this Oct. 9, 2025, AP file) said the need for “cheaper, cleaner” energy is “more important than ever” while celebrating a 26-acre solar farm off U.S. Highway 20 that officials said will help power nearly 600 low-income households. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

By Kelsey Rettke

In a visit to rural Kane County Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the need for “cheaper, cleaner” energy is “more important than ever” while celebrating a 26-acre solar farm off U.S. Highway 20 that officials said will help power nearly 600 low-income households.

Pritzker joined representatives from Nautilus Solar Energy and Power Sustainable for a ribbon cutting at a five-megawatt, 26-acre community solar farm at 43 W. 708 Highway 20, Hampshire, according to a news release.

The solar project will power hundreds of homes, a local park district and a commercial business, according to the release.

“Illinois has one of the most ambitious clean energy efforts in the entire nation, and we’re building our future around projects like the Highway 20 Community Solar Farm to accelerate the clean energy transition, revitalize communities, and create new jobs,” Pritzker said in a news release.

The farm features 12,000 solar panels, expected to generate 10.7 million kilowatt-hours. That’s enough to offset more than 7,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, officials said.

Alpaca’s graze in the shade of solar panels during a stop on the McHenry County Farm Stroll on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 at Hephzibah Farms in Hebron. The farm stroll, a self-guided tour of McHenry County’s family farms, featured farm tours, demonstrations and products for sale at eleven farms.

Alpaca’s graze in the shade of solar panels during a stop on the McHenry County Farm Stroll in this Shaw Local file photo on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Hephzibah Farms in Hebron. During a visit to Hampshire on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, Gov. JB Pritzker said solar farms align with a statewide effort to get Illinois toward 100% clean energy by 2050. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Pritzker said the solar farm aligns with a statewide effort to get Illinois toward 100% clean energy by 2050.

“In Illinois, we’ve incentivized tens of billions of dollars in private investment in renewable and clean energy development,” Pritzker said in the release. “At a time when energy prices are skyrocketing in part due to federal cuts and putting a real strain on working families, it is more important than ever to invest in cheaper, cleaner energy alternatives.”

Nautilus Solar Energy is headquartered in Chicago and has to date built nearly 150 community solar farms across 12 states, according to the release. Canadian-based Power Sustainable is an asset management firm that invests in projects focused on sustainability.

Officials said that clean energy is needed now more than ever as the federal government cancels clean energy projects, “undermining” grid investments at the direction of President Donald Trump, according to the news release from Pritzker’s office.

Since the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021, Illinois has attracted tens of billions of dollars in private clean energy investment and now leads the Midwest in installed solar capacity, according to the release.

Two programs, Illinois Shines and Illinois Solar for All, prioritize projects in low-income and underserved communities in the state.

In September, the state of Illinois released federal funding to build more electric vehicle charging stations after the Trump administration had sought to withhold funding, Capitol News Illinois reported.

Kane CountyBreakingJB PritzkerLocalLocal NewsSolarSolar developmentSolar FarmsEnergyClimate ChangeMcHenry County Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front Headlines
Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.