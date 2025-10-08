Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kane County Chronicle

Undercover police operation leads to solicitation charges for 6 men: Aurora police

Police uncover illegal prostitution activity: ‘We’re working to deter harmful behavior’

An Aurora police officer today shot a person who was allegedly armed with knives at a house in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue in Aurora.

An undercover operation by the Aurora Police Department led to six men being charged with solicitation of a sexual act.

By Joey Weslo

Six men, including five from Aurora, were charged with solicitation of a sexual act following an undercover police operation, authorities announced this week.

Police said the arrests came after they received tips alleging prostitution activity in the area.

“These operations are about reducing the demand that fuels trafficking and exploitation,” Lieutenant Chris McWilliams of the Special Operations Group said in the release. “By focusing on those who seek out prostitution, we’re working to deter harmful behavior and protect potential victims before they’re ever drawn into that cycle.”

The Aurora Police Department’s Special Operations Group and the Community Oriented Policing Unit began the undercover investigation on Sept. 23, according to a news release from the department.

An undercover police officer posed as a sex worker, which led to the arrests, police said.

The five men from Aurora – ages 72, 69, 58, 46 and 43 – and one 50-year-old man from Dolton, were all charged and are required to appear in court at a later date.

Five vehicles also were towed and impounded during the investigation.

Kane CountyLocal NewsKane County Front HeadlinesAuroraNorth AuroraCrime and CourtsKane County CourthouseMontgomeryBreakingShaw Local Front Headlines
Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network