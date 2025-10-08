Undercover police operation leads to solicitation charges for 6 men: Aurora police

An undercover operation by the Aurora Police Department led to six men being charged with solicitation of a sexual act.

Police said the arrests came after they received tips alleging prostitution activity in the area.

“These operations are about reducing the demand that fuels trafficking and exploitation,” Lieutenant Chris McWilliams of the Special Operations Group said in the release. “By focusing on those who seek out prostitution, we’re working to deter harmful behavior and protect potential victims before they’re ever drawn into that cycle.”

The Aurora Police Department’s Special Operations Group and the Community Oriented Policing Unit began the undercover investigation on Sept. 23, according to a news release from the department.

An undercover police officer posed as a sex worker, which led to the arrests, police said.

The five men from Aurora – ages 72, 69, 58, 46 and 43 – and one 50-year-old man from Dolton, were all charged and are required to appear in court at a later date.

Five vehicles also were towed and impounded during the investigation.